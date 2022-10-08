Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fluor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Fluor’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fluor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FLR. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Fluor Stock Performance

NYSE:FLR opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -85.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Fluor has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $31.32.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 91.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 665.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

