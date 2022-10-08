FNDZ Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,356.00 (FNDZ)

FNDZ (FNDZ) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. FNDZ has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $8,356.00 worth of FNDZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FNDZ has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One FNDZ token can now be bought for $0.0437 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009811 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

FNDZ launched on September 14th, 2021. FNDZ’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,577,382 tokens. FNDZ’s official message board is fndzdao.medium.com. The official website for FNDZ is fndz.io. The Reddit community for FNDZ is https://reddit.com/r/fndz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FNDZ’s official Twitter account is @fndzdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “FNDZ (FNDZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FNDZ has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 25,577,381.87 in circulation. The last known price of FNDZ is 0.04448345 USD and is down -4.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $186,444.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fndz.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNDZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNDZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FNDZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

