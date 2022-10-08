FOAM (FOAM) Price Down 5% This Week

FOAM (FOAM) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $7.63 million and approximately $168.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FOAM has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One FOAM token can currently be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s genesis date was July 7th, 2019. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is https://reddit.com/r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official website is foam.space.

Buying and Selling FOAM

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM (FOAM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. FOAM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 316,571,949.755922 in circulation. The last known price of FOAM is 0.02405334 USD and is down -11.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $27.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://foam.space/.”

