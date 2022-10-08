FODL Finance Trading Down 15.7% Over Last Week (FODL)

FODL Finance (FODL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. FODL Finance has a total market capitalization of $9.40 million and $464,068.00 worth of FODL Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FODL Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FODL Finance has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About FODL Finance

FODL Finance’s genesis date was October 7th, 2021. FODL Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for FODL Finance is fodl.finance. FODL Finance’s official Twitter account is @fodlfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FODL Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FODL Finance (FODL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. FODL Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FODL Finance is 0.00932105 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $117,455.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fodl.finance/.”

