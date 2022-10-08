Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,332 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $269,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

