Forta Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.17 Million (FORT)

Forta (FORT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Forta has a total market capitalization of $27.40 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Forta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Forta has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One Forta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000868 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Forta alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010235 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Forta Profile

Forta’s genesis date was September 4th, 2021. Forta’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,129,566 coins. Forta’s official Twitter account is @fortanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Forta’s official message board is forta.org/blog. The official website for Forta is forta.org.

Forta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Forta (FORT) is a cryptocurrency . Forta has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 162,129,566 in circulation. The last known price of Forta is 0.16920967 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $388,994.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://forta.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Forta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Forta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Forta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Forta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Forta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.