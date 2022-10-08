ForthBox Self Reported Market Cap Hits $24.10 Million (FBX)

ForthBox (FBX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One ForthBox token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. ForthBox has a market capitalization of $24.10 million and $12,345.00 worth of ForthBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ForthBox has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010262 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About ForthBox

ForthBox’s genesis date was November 27th, 2021. ForthBox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for ForthBox is medium.com/@forthboxofficial. ForthBox’s official Twitter account is @forthbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. ForthBox’s official website is www.forthbox.io.

Buying and Selling ForthBox

According to CryptoCompare, “ForthBox (FBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ForthBox has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ForthBox is 0.00221394 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $10,178.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.forthbox.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForthBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForthBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ForthBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

