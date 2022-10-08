Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fortinet to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Fortinet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.88.

FTNT opened at $51.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 63.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $74.35.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. Research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

