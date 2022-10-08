Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 194,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,819,426 shares.The stock last traded at $2.96 and had previously closed at $2.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 7.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $824.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 132,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

