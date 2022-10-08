Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 111.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $56.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $109.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Articles

