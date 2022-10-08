Fouad Namouni Sells 3,477 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $234,002.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,238.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average is $61.67. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.86) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.35 EPS for the current year.

BPMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

