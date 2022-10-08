Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $27.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Four Corners Property Trust traded as low as $23.12 and last traded at $23.16, with a volume of 757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,230,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,828,000 after buying an additional 267,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,456,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,711,000 after purchasing an additional 312,407 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,712,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,296,000 after purchasing an additional 637,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,572,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,056,000 after purchasing an additional 161,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,564,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,331,000 after purchasing an additional 88,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average is $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.92%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

