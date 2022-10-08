Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) PT Lowered to $108.00

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $82.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.70. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $69.28 and a 12 month high of $190.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.24 and its 200 day moving average is $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $258,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fox Factory news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $258,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,449 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,815,000 after purchasing an additional 402,530 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 431.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,226,000 after acquiring an additional 267,147 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 62.4% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 628,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,531,000 after acquiring an additional 241,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth $17,905,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 8.9% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,983,000 after acquiring an additional 136,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

