Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) PT Lowered to $108.00

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2022

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXFGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $82.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.70. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $69.28 and a 12 month high of $190.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.24 and its 200 day moving average is $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fox Factory

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $258,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fox Factory news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $258,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,449 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,815,000 after purchasing an additional 402,530 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 431.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,226,000 after acquiring an additional 267,147 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 62.4% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 628,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,531,000 after acquiring an additional 241,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth $17,905,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 8.9% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,983,000 after acquiring an additional 136,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.