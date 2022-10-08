Fracton Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.63 Million (FT)

Fracton Protocol (FT) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Fracton Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of Fracton Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fracton Protocol has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Fracton Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.82 or 0.00009371 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fracton Protocol Profile

Fracton Protocol’s genesis date was August 11th, 2022. Fracton Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Fracton Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/fracton_protocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fracton Protocol’s official website is www.fracton.cool. Fracton Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fractonprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fracton Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fracton Protocol (FT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fracton Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fracton Protocol is 1.92840132 USD and is down -5.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,103,866.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fracton.cool/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fracton Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fracton Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fracton Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

