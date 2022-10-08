Frederick Grimwade Acquires 3,189 Shares of Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI) Stock

Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI – Get Rating) insider Frederick Grimwade purchased 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$9.41 ($6.58) per share, with a total value of A$30,008.49 ($20,984.96).

Australian United Investment Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.09.

Australian United Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Australian United Investment’s previous Final dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. Australian United Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.91%.

Australian United Investment Company Profile

Australian United Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolio for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It also invests in banks and other financials, healthcare, consumers, Infrastructure, transport, mining and energy.

