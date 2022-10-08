Freedom God Dao (FGD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.96 Million

Freedom God Dao (FGD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Freedom God Dao token can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00003040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Freedom God Dao has a market cap of $2.96 million and $130,444.00 worth of Freedom God Dao was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Freedom God Dao has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010255 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Freedom God Dao Token Profile

Freedom God Dao’s genesis date was March 13th, 2022. Freedom God Dao’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. Freedom God Dao’s official website is fgd.ai. Freedom God Dao’s official Twitter account is @freedomgoddao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Freedom God Dao

According to CryptoCompare, “Freedom God Dao (FGD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Freedom God Dao has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Freedom God Dao is 0.61323255 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $211,266.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fgd.ai.”

