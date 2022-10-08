Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,528 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

