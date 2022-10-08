Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,402 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

