Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the natural resource company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FCX. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

