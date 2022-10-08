FreshCut Diamond Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.10 Million (FCD)

FreshCut Diamond (FCD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One FreshCut Diamond token can currently be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges. FreshCut Diamond has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $25,545.00 worth of FreshCut Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FreshCut Diamond has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003290 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About FreshCut Diamond

FreshCut Diamond was first traded on May 12th, 2022. FreshCut Diamond’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,655,390 tokens. FreshCut Diamond’s official message board is medium.com/@freshcutlabs. FreshCut Diamond’s official website is freshcut.gg. FreshCut Diamond’s official Twitter account is @freshcut and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FreshCut Diamond Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FreshCut Diamond (FCD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. FreshCut Diamond has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,655,390 in circulation. The last known price of FreshCut Diamond is 0.03924977 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $18,589.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://freshcut.gg/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FreshCut Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FreshCut Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FreshCut Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

