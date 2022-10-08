Fresnillo (LON:FRES) PT Raised to GBX 800

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 800 ($9.67) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.30) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 969.29 ($11.71).

LON:FRES opened at GBX 787.60 ($9.52) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 610.60 ($7.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 997.60 ($12.05). The company has a market cap of £5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 2,715.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 728.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 744.99.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

