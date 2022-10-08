Fringe Finance (FRIN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $198,917.00

Fringe Finance (FRIN) traded down 21.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, Fringe Finance has traded down 28% against the dollar. Fringe Finance has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $198,917.00 worth of Fringe Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fringe Finance token can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Fringe Finance Token Profile

Fringe Finance was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Fringe Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 695,259,187 tokens. Fringe Finance’s official Twitter account is @fringefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fringe Finance is fringe.fi.

Fringe Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fringe Finance (FRIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fringe Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fringe Finance is 0.00378682 USD and is up 2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $116,462.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fringe.fi.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fringe Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fringe Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fringe Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

