Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.
Frontier Group Trading Down 7.0 %
Shares of ULCC stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000.
About Frontier Group
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.
