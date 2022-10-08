Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) PT Lowered to $16.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $19.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ULCC. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.67. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 225.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 65,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 45,382 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Frontier Group by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 53,948 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Frontier Group by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,837,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,222 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $803,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

