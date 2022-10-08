Frontrow Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $389,969.65 (FRR)

Frontrow (FRR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Frontrow has a market capitalization of $389,969.65 and approximately $224,348.00 worth of Frontrow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontrow token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frontrow has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009841 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Frontrow

Frontrow launched on April 15th, 2021. Frontrow’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,833,000 tokens. Frontrow’s official website is frontrow.foundation. Frontrow’s official Twitter account is @frr_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontrow (FRR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Frontrow has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Frontrow is 0.00139035 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $33,301.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://frontrow.foundation.”

