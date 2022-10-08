Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) PT Raised to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FULT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Fulton Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $240.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.88 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $72,539.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,199.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 127,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,209,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,717,000 after acquiring an additional 300,809 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 448,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 29,340 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 53,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,291,000 after acquiring an additional 389,209 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

