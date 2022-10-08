Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) PT Lowered to $26.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FNKO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Funko from $23.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Funko from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

Funko Stock Performance

FNKO opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92. Funko has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Activity at Funko

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Funko had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $315.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Funko will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,509.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Funko news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,509.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,008 shares of company stock worth $1,528,795. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Funko during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Funko by 221.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 8,667.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Funko by 11.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

