Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) PT Lowered to $26.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
FNKO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Funko from $23.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Funko from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.50.
Funko Stock Performance
FNKO opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92. Funko has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.90.
Insider Activity at Funko
In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,509.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Funko news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,509.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,008 shares of company stock worth $1,528,795. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Funko during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Funko by 221.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 8,667.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Funko by 11.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Funko (FNKO)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.