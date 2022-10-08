Furio Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $129,772.00 ($FUR)

Furio ($FUR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Furio has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $129,772.00 worth of Furio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Furio has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar. One Furio token can currently be bought for $5.49 or 0.00028349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009811 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Furio Token Profile

Furio’s genesis date was June 13th, 2022. Furio’s total supply is 861,673 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Furio is https://reddit.com/r/furio_. Furio’s official website is www.furio.io. The official message board for Furio is furiocrypto.medium.com. Furio’s official Twitter account is @furiocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Furio Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Furio ($FUR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Furio has a current supply of 861,673 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Furio is 5.48700414 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $332,555.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.furio.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furio using one of the exchanges listed above.

