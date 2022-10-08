Fusotao Protocol (TAO) Price Tops $0.29

Fusotao Protocol (TAO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last week, Fusotao Protocol has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Fusotao Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusotao Protocol has a total market cap of $3.08 million and $650,362.00 worth of Fusotao Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusotao Protocol Profile

Fusotao Protocol was first traded on January 7th, 2021. Fusotao Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,500,000 tokens. The official website for Fusotao Protocol is www.fusotao.org. Fusotao Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fusotaoprotocol.

Buying and Selling Fusotao Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusotao Protocol (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Near platform. Fusotao Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fusotao Protocol is 0.29762717 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $780,336.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fusotao.org.”

