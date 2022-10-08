Future Generation Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Future Generation Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGX – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, October 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 16th. This is a boost from Future Generation Investment’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

Future Generation Investment Stock Performance

Future Generation Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Future Generation Investment Fund Limited is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Bennelong Long Short Equity Management Pty Limited, Cooper Investors Pty Limited,Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Pty Ltd,Discovery Asset Management Pty Ltd,Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Kingston Funds Management Pty Limited, Lanyon Asset Management Pty Limited, LHC Capital Pty Ltd, Optimal Fund Management Australia Pty Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Future Generation Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Generation Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.