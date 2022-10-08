FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.62 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $4.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

HAS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hasbro from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.55.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $68.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Hasbro by 32.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Hasbro by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 7.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Stories

