FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bsr Reit Boosted by Analyst (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a report issued on Tuesday, October 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$3.38. The firm had revenue of C$49.51 million for the quarter.

