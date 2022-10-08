FY2022 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Lowered by Cormark

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 48.80%. The business had revenue of $213.45 million for the quarter.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EGO. TD Securities cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.10.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 12,500.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 19.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.