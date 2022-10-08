FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Lundin Gold Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a report issued on Monday, October 3rd. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$226.95 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LUG. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.03.

LUG stock opened at C$10.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 10.19. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$7.80 and a one year high of C$12.73.

In related news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. purchased 181,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,590,935.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 181,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,590,935.70. In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein acquired 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,856.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 585,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,624,016. Also, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. acquired 181,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,590,935.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 181,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,590,935.70. Insiders have purchased a total of 479,935 shares of company stock worth $4,226,837 over the last 90 days.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.74%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

