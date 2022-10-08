FY2023 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Lowered by KeyCorp

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.90. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 5.4 %

AXTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $22.07 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 10.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 20.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 319,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 53,460 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,216,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 204,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

