FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Aisin Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ASEKY)

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aisin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.66 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.19. The consensus estimate for Aisin’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share.

Get Aisin alerts:

Aisin Stock Up 0.5 %

ASEKY stock opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.04. Aisin has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $41.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.47.

About Aisin

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aisin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aisin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.