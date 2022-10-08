GAIA Everworld (GAIA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $575,353.49

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One GAIA Everworld token can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GAIA Everworld has a market capitalization of $575,353.49 and $47,361.00 worth of GAIA Everworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GAIA Everworld has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GAIA Everworld

GAIA Everworld’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. GAIA Everworld’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,240,666 tokens. GAIA Everworld’s official Twitter account is @gaiaeverworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GAIA Everworld is gaiaworld.com.

GAIA Everworld Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GAIA Everworld (GAIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GAIA Everworld has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GAIA Everworld is 0.0058766 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $44,551.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gaiaworld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAIA Everworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAIA Everworld should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAIA Everworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

