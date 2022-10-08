GALAXIA (GXA) Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week

GALAXIA (GXA) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. GALAXIA has a total market capitalization of $10.37 million and $19,941.00 worth of GALAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GALAXIA has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GALAXIA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About GALAXIA

GALAXIA launched on March 9th, 2022. GALAXIA’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,863,416,458 tokens. GALAXIA’s official Twitter account is @gxa_galaxia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GALAXIA is www.galaxiacoin.io. The official message board for GALAXIA is medium.com/@galaxiacoin.io.

Buying and Selling GALAXIA

According to CryptoCompare, “GALAXIA (GXA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. GALAXIA has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GALAXIA is 0.00556423 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.galaxiacoin.io/.”

