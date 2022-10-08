Galaxy Fight Club (GCOIN) Price Hits $0.0729 on Exchanges

Galaxy Fight Club (GCOIN) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Galaxy Fight Club token can now be bought for about $0.0729 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular exchanges. Galaxy Fight Club has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $39,614.00 worth of Galaxy Fight Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Galaxy Fight Club has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Galaxy Fight Club

Galaxy Fight Club launched on December 8th, 2021. Galaxy Fight Club’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,384,463 tokens. Galaxy Fight Club’s official website is galaxyfightclub.com. Galaxy Fight Club’s official Twitter account is @galaxyfight_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Galaxy Fight Club

According to CryptoCompare, “Galaxy Fight Club (GCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Galaxy Fight Club has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 14,384,463 in circulation. The last known price of Galaxy Fight Club is 0.06717395 USD and is up 3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $22,196.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galaxyfightclub.com/.”

