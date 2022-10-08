Galaxy Finance Hits One Day Volume of $112,131.00 (GFT)

Galaxy Finance (GFT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Galaxy Finance has a market capitalization of $9.65 million and approximately $112,131.00 worth of Galaxy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galaxy Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00004948 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Galaxy Finance has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Galaxy Finance Profile

Galaxy Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Galaxy Finance’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Galaxy Finance’s official Twitter account is @galaxyfinance3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Galaxy Finance is galaxyfinance.io.

Buying and Selling Galaxy Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Galaxy Finance (GFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Galaxy Finance has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Galaxy Finance is 0.9600511 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $99,103.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galaxyfinance.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galaxy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galaxy Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galaxy Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

