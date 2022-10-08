Galaxy Heroes (GHC) Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Galaxy Heroes (GHC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last week, Galaxy Heroes has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. Galaxy Heroes has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $188,903.00 worth of Galaxy Heroes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galaxy Heroes token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Galaxy Heroes alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009859 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Profile

Galaxy Heroes launched on August 11th, 2022. Galaxy Heroes’ total supply is 700,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 665,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Galaxy Heroes is galaxyheroes.medium.com. The Reddit community for Galaxy Heroes is https://reddit.com/r/galaxyheroescoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Galaxy Heroes’ official website is galaxyheroes.com. Galaxy Heroes’ official Twitter account is @galaxyheroesghc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Galaxy Heroes Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galaxy Heroes (GHC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Galaxy Heroes has a current supply of 700,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Galaxy Heroes is 0 USD and is up 21.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $645.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galaxyheroes.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galaxy Heroes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galaxy Heroes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Galaxy Heroes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Galaxy Heroes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Galaxy Heroes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.