Galaxy War Trading 11.7% Lower This Week (GWT)

Galaxy War (GWT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, Galaxy War has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Galaxy War has a total market cap of $655,560.00 and approximately $48,464.00 worth of Galaxy War was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galaxy War token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Galaxy War alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009792 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Galaxy War Profile

Galaxy War’s genesis date was November 28th, 2021. Galaxy War’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Galaxy War’s official Twitter account is @galaxywarnft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Galaxy War is https://reddit.com/r/galaxywarnft. Galaxy War’s official website is galaxywar.io. Galaxy War’s official message board is medium.com/@galaxywarnft.

Galaxy War Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galaxy War (GWT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Galaxy War has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Galaxy War is 0.00064633 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,475.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galaxywar.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galaxy War directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galaxy War should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Galaxy War using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Galaxy War Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Galaxy War and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.