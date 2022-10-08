Galeon (GALEON) One Day Volume Tops $316,854.00

Galeon (GALEON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Galeon has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Galeon has a market capitalization of $15.84 million and approximately $316,854.00 worth of Galeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galeon token can currently be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Galeon Token Profile

Galeon launched on June 19th, 2016. Galeon’s total supply is 1,056,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,003,251,844 tokens. Galeon’s official message board is galeoncare.medium.com. Galeon’s official Twitter account is @galeoncare and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galeon’s official website is blockchain.galeon.care.

Buying and Selling Galeon

According to CryptoCompare, “Galeon (GALEON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2016and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Galeon has a current supply of 1,056,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Galeon is 0.01566391 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $345,353.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockchain.galeon.care.”

