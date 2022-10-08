Game Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $98,397.00 (GMEX)

Game Coin (GMEX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Game Coin has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Game Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Game Coin has a market cap of $29.14 million and approximately $98,397.00 worth of Game Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Game Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010235 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Game Coin Token Profile

The official website for Game Coin is www.thegamecoin.net. Game Coin’s official Twitter account is @gamecoingmex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Game Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Game Coin (GMEX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Game Coin has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Game Coin is 0.00038181 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $90,404.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thegamecoin.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Game Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Game Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.