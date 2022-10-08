GAMER (GMR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $42,498.00

GAMER (GMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, GAMER has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. GAMER has a market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $42,498.00 worth of GAMER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMER token can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GAMER alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010849 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About GAMER

GAMER’s launch date was December 7th, 2021. GAMER’s total supply is 335,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,650,000 tokens. GAMER’s official Twitter account is @gmrcenter and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GAMER is gmr.center/news/gmr-v2-token-migration. The Reddit community for GAMER is https://reddit.com/r/gmr_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GAMER’s official website is gmr.center.

Buying and Selling GAMER

According to CryptoCompare, “GAMER (GMR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GAMER has a current supply of 335,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GAMER is 0.01236887 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $6,154.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gmr.center.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.