GamesPad Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Million (GMPD)

GamesPad (GMPD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, GamesPad has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One GamesPad token can now be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GamesPad has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $12,016.00 worth of GamesPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GamesPad Profile

GamesPad’s launch date was December 19th, 2021. GamesPad’s total supply is 494,932,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,400,712 tokens. The official message board for GamesPad is medium.com/gamespad. The official website for GamesPad is gamespad.io. GamesPad’s official Twitter account is @gamespad_vc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GamesPad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GamesPad (GMPD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GamesPad has a current supply of 494,932,275.91 with 67,400,712 in circulation. The last known price of GamesPad is 0.01476735 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $33,745.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamespad.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamesPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamesPad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GamesPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

