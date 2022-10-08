GAMETREE (GTCOIN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $241,438.00

GAMETREE (GTCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, GAMETREE has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. GAMETREE has a market cap of $41.28 million and $241,438.00 worth of GAMETREE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMETREE token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00002117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,496.09 or 0.99993609 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001591 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00052720 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00063999 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00022140 BTC.

About GAMETREE

GAMETREE (CRYPTO:GTCOIN) is a token. Its launch date was March 30th, 2021. GAMETREE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for GAMETREE is gametree.io. The official message board for GAMETREE is medium.com/@gtprotocol. GAMETREE’s official Twitter account is @gtprotocol.

Buying and Selling GAMETREE

According to CryptoCompare, “GAMETREE (GTCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Klaytn platform. GAMETREE has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GAMETREE is 0.42019429 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $10,512.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gametree.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMETREE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMETREE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMETREE using one of the exchanges listed above.

