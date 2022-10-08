GameZone Price Reaches $0.0178 on Major Exchanges (GZONE)

GameZone (GZONE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. GameZone has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $32,984.00 worth of GameZone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GameZone has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One GameZone token can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GameZone Profile

GameZone’s genesis date was September 26th, 2021. GameZone’s total supply is 63,890,302 tokens. GameZone’s official website is gamezone.io. GameZone’s official Twitter account is @gamezone_app and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GameZone

According to CryptoCompare, “GameZone (GZONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. GameZone has a current supply of 63,890,301.56. The last known price of GameZone is 0.01761899 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $21,079.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamezone.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameZone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameZone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameZone using one of the exchanges listed above.

