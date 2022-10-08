GAMI World Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (GAMI)

GAMI World (GAMI) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, GAMI World has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. GAMI World has a market capitalization of $7.18 million and $1.12 million worth of GAMI World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMI World token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001533 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GAMI World

GAMI World launched on October 28th, 2021. GAMI World’s total supply is 144,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,031,245 tokens. GAMI World’s official message board is medium.com/@gamiworld. The official website for GAMI World is gamiworld.io. GAMI World’s official Twitter account is @gamiworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GAMI World

According to CryptoCompare, “GAMI World (GAMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GAMI World has a current supply of 144,999,995 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GAMI World is 0.30125812 USD and is up 2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,685,628.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamiworld.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMI World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMI World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMI World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

