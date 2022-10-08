Gamium 24 Hour Volume Reaches $693,158.00 (GMM)

Gamium (GMM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Gamium token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gamium has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Gamium has a market cap of $9.39 million and $693,158.00 worth of Gamium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gamium Token Profile

Gamium launched on March 31st, 2021. Gamium’s total supply is 12,751,496,203 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,406,083,731 tokens. Gamium’s official Twitter account is @gamiumcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gamium is medium.com/@gamium. Gamium’s official website is gamium.world.

Gamium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gamium (GMM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gamium has a current supply of 12,565,183,780.418251 with 11,218,888,568.34872 in circulation. The last known price of Gamium is 0.00082453 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $469,997.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamium.world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gamium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gamium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gamium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

